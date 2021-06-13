Viswanthan R

Checkout UI Design.

Viswanthan R
Viswanthan R
  • Save
Checkout UI Design. uidesign dailyui
Download color palette

It's not just about UI.

It's about
-Research
-Iterations
-Empathy
-Practice
-Solving Errors
-Presentation

And More over,
"Giving what actually the user need from the product"

I hope you'll like it.

Feedbacks are much appreciated.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Viswanthan R
Viswanthan R

More by Viswanthan R

View profile
    • Like