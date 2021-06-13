Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aaron Grimah

In_Decoor Landing page

Aaron Grimah
Aaron Grimah
  • Save
In_Decoor Landing page product interface service web uiuxdesign uxdesign uidesign branding graphic design website ui app design daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone.
This is an interior design company's landing page. It's designed to be minimalist and users get the company's essence at first glance.
Leave a ❤️ or 💬 if you think it looks great.

Aaron Grimah
Aaron Grimah

More by Aaron Grimah

View profile
    • Like