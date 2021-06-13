Wiki Mindo Redesign - 2019 (4 of 4)

Trending designs to inspire you
Wiki Mindo is the internal system website from my previous company, that can be used to announce the important event in the office, book a meeting room, see employee profile, and many more.
The development team chose me to take the role of UI Designer for this project. I have some responsibilities such as designing the new layout and interface of the website from wireframe, high fidelity design, until prototype. Besides that, I also need to work closely with the developer to make sure the development process of the new design can run smoothly.