Guest house landing page - Web Exploration

Yoww very long time no shoot
Today exploration is about Guest house landing page. I made several option for the header, which option do you like the most?
Please write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
*DONT FORGET 😝* Press L if you like it.
Thank you.
We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff.
