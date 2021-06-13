Agustin R. Michel

Bo Burnham: Inside

Agustin R. Michel
Agustin R. Michel
Hire Me
  • Save
Bo Burnham: Inside inside bronson tom hardy art direction jokes joke netflix bo burnham boburnham stand up standup poster design poster comedy
Download color palette

Finally watched Bo burnham's new special. It's so good! I'm currently working on a poster for this special and mid-process this 'isolation crossover' came to mind and I had to explore it: Inside Bo Bronson

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121514359/Bo-Burnham-Inside

Inside.jpg
6 MB
Download
Agustin R. Michel
Agustin R. Michel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble 🏀
Hire Me

More by Agustin R. Michel

View profile
    • Like