SOAGE - Modern Serif Font

SOAGE - Modern Serif Font

Soage is modern serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for branding, printing, wedding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

Soage (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Alternates
Stylistic Set
PUA Encoded
Multilingual Support
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13323/soage.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/soage-modern-sans-serif-font/

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
