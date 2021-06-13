Luxury Mountain Rental Site

Website redesign for my clients at the Majestic Lodge in Breckenridge, CO.

Project included:

+ Logo rebrand

+ Color Scheme rebrand

+ Type rebrand

+ Website UX Design

+ Website UI Design

+ Copywriting

This project was a ton of fun and a healthy challenge!

The client's main goal was to uplift the Lodge's brand from rustic and rugged to upscale, while still keeping the woodsy, mountain feel.