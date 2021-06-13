Kai Robinson

Luxury Mountain Rental Site

Luxury Mountain Rental Site
Website redesign for my clients at the Majestic Lodge in Breckenridge, CO.

Project included:
+ Logo rebrand
+ Color Scheme rebrand
+ Type rebrand
+ Website UX Design
+ Website UI Design
+ Copywriting

This project was a ton of fun and a healthy challenge!

The client's main goal was to uplift the Lodge's brand from rustic and rugged to upscale, while still keeping the woodsy, mountain feel.

