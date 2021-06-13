Luxury Mountain Rental Site

Trending designs to inspire you
Website redesign for my clients at the Majestic Lodge in Breckenridge, CO.
Project included:
+ Logo rebrand
+ Color Scheme rebrand
+ Type rebrand
+ Website UX Design
+ Website UI Design
+ Copywriting
This project was a ton of fun and a healthy challenge!
The client's main goal was to uplift the Lodge's brand from rustic and rugged to upscale, while still keeping the woodsy, mountain feel.