Lil' Potato

Lil' Potato icon cat monoline logo design logo design graphic design branding illustrator illustration
An icon set I made in memory of my sweet girl, Potato, who passed away last year. Though you were sick, and only had one good eye, I hope you were happy and are enjoying all the treats wherever you are. 🌈

