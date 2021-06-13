ROSTAVE - Futuristic typeface font

Introducing Rostave Font. Rostave Font is created from our talented font designer. The design of typeface will make your project more powerful and inspiring. This font will suitable for any project that needs futuristic touch.

Includes :

Rostave (OTF,TTF,WOFF)

Features :

Accents (Multilingual characters)

PUA encoded

Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)

Free download to personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13319/rostave.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/rostave-futuristic-font/