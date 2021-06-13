ROSTAVE - Futuristic typeface font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Rostave Font. Rostave Font is created from our talented font designer. The design of typeface will make your project more powerful and inspiring. This font will suitable for any project that needs futuristic touch.
Includes :
Rostave (OTF,TTF,WOFF)
Features :
Accents (Multilingual characters)
PUA encoded
Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
Free download to personal use : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13319/rostave.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/rostave-futuristic-font/