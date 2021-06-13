Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Emmanuel Moses

Kraft - Mobile app design

Kraft - Mobile app design design ui
Hello Guys,

This app called Kraft helps you make purchase of any kind of art work/painting made by great painters. I tried to make the app minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.

Design - Figma.
Feel free to contact me - Lekanmoses2017@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
