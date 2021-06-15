Sarah Proietti

Bloom Baby! A Illustration Project

Bloom Baby! A Illustration Project play adobe fresco doodles digital art purple spring flowers graphic design illustration
Plant some seeds and watch them bloom. My biggest pastime lately is turning my daily doodles into digital illustrated pieces. In honor of spring I created quite a few flowers.

