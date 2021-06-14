Sarah Proietti

Weird. A hand-lettering Project

Sarah Proietti
Sarah Proietti
  • Save
Weird. A hand-lettering Project procreate lettering typography play graphic design illustration
Download color palette

Stay Weird. Always. A hand-lettering project from my 100 days project a while back. I used procreate and old Ipad for the project. Some of my favorite work was from playing and boredom.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Sarah Proietti
Sarah Proietti
♥ Artist & Designer ♥

More by Sarah Proietti

View profile
    • Like