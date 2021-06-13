RaiseNoChicken

Terror at 20,000 Feet

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
Terror at 20,000 Feet
Download color palette

An all-time classic as well as one of Shatner's best performances. If you wanna see the regular-speed full-res version, just visit
Terror at 20,000 Feet from Bennie Wells on Vimeo.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like