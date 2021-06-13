MD MONIR HOSSAIN

Analytics Admin UI Design

MD MONIR HOSSAIN
MD MONIR HOSSAIN
  • Save
Analytics Admin UI Design admin admin panel analytics color colorful dashboard dashboard ui user interface admin dashboard admin template graph analysis gradient app back backoffice finance financial uiux
Download color palette

Hi There!
This is my Another hard work for Analytics Admin Dashboard UI design with earning statistics, visitor traffic graph, visitor behavior, recent activities & order status details.

********
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot.

Don’t forget to add comments and follow me!

Have a project in mind?
Contact us.
moniruiux@gmail.com

MD MONIR HOSSAIN
MD MONIR HOSSAIN

More by MD MONIR HOSSAIN

View profile
    • Like