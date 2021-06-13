Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sander de Wekker

Basketball Badge

Sander de Wekker
Sander de Wekker
  • Save
Basketball Badge badge basketball grid design illustration dribbble adobeillustrator vector artwork art
Download color palette

I really like to watch basketball. It's a great sport. There are a lot of goals and there are so many beautiful plays per game. Sometimes when I'm watching it I grab my laptop during the breaks. And then I just make something out of nothing. It's great to just mess around with no idea. This came out this time. I wonder what it will be next time ;)

Have a lovely day!

Stay healthy & safe

Sander de Wekker
Sander de Wekker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sander de Wekker

View profile
    • Like