MLS Colorado Rapids Logo Rebrand

Recreated the Rapid's logo for the Major League Soccer team based in Colorado.

MLS has their team's logos in badges, and I wanted to keep within that branding, but also stand out with a unique shape, so I made this in an unenclosed diamond, which represents the open sky and unending rivers.

The old logo didn't have actual Rapids in them, so a raging river has been added.

The white arrow on top representing the white clouds over the Rocky Mountains.

The arrows on each side representing the players on the pitch going left and right.

Logo is designed to be on a blue field or blue jersey so it appears to be "floating", but when not on blue, a blue diamond is shown on the backside.

Old logo had "96" on it for inaugural season, has been replaced by roman numerals.

