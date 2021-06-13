mohabbatam

'Untitled_2021'

'Untitled_2021' winter 2021 the little prince ice cream boat sunset design digital art digital illustration vector illustration
"One day," you said to me, "I saw the sunset forty-four times!"

And a little later you added:

"You know-- one loves the sunset when one is so sad..."

"Were you so sad, then?" I asked, "on the day of the forty-four sunsets?"

But the little prince made no reply.

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

