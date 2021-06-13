James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 9: Music streaming startup

Daily Logo Challenge Day 9: Music streaming startup typography beat graphic design daily logo challenge icon app ux ui vector logo branding illustration flat design
  1. Day9_Beat_MusicStreamingApp2.jpg
  2. Day9_Beat_MusicStreamingAppMock.jpg
  3. Day9_Beat_MusicStreamingApp.jpg

🎵📱Day 9 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Music streaming startup with the name ‘Beat’

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

