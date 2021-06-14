Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

Yosemite National Park - Flash Sheet

Yosemite National Park - Flash Sheet
I’ve recently purchased fonts from fellow designers on here, but I haven’t had the time to use all of them. Here’s a flash sheet of Yosemite National Park graphics I designed this past weekend using just a few fonts I purchased. Let me know which one is your favorite! Have a great week y’all!

Graphic designer based out of Sacramento, CA.
