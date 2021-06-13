Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Tajudin

Game digital icons

Muhammad Tajudin
Muhammad Tajudin
Game digital icons game classic arcade app smartphone icon system puzzle sudoku billiard pacman icon design symbols mobile app illustration uiux icons icon set iconography button ui design
Hi guys 👋

just want to share my icon exploration about digital games, I made it with Perfect Pixels at 96px size. I'm always looking for something new and constantly evolving, so feel free to give me suggestions so I can do better.

You can download this icon here. Thank you and have a nice day.

Muhammad Tajudin
Muhammad Tajudin

