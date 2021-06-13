Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Motorcycle Rider Logo Stamp

Motorcycle Rider Logo Stamp design simple illustration kansas california motorcycle graphic design branding logo
Logo I drew inspired by motorcycles and route 66.
I am a design and typography nerd with an extensive experience in the graphic and web spectrum, especially on brand identity. Seven years ago I started out my own design studio with two partners. Nowadays I find myself focused primarily on ui/ux design.

