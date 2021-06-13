Bekeri Khari-Bousso

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE motorsports badge design badge vector art digital art
Wanted to do a quick graphic badge for the Nascar All-Star Race tonight @Texas Motor Speedway

Kept it Texas themed with the color group and off course the lone star at the center.

Just finished watching the open invitation race and it shows tonight racing fans are in for a treat.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
