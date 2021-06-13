Trending designs to inspire you
Wanted to do a quick graphic badge for the Nascar All-Star Race tonight @Texas Motor Speedway
Kept it Texas themed with the color group and off course the lone star at the center.
Just finished watching the open invitation race and it shows tonight racing fans are in for a treat.