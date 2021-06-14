Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

Pentool Pals - Stamp

Pentool Pals - Stamp monogram pentool pals podcast pentool stamp design stamp badge design logo design vintage design typography branding vintage nature illustration
Haven’t designed a stamp in a while so I decided to create one for the pals over at @pentoolpals! The podcast that @colefdesign & @canvas_cam have just come out with is my favorite design podcast so far. They have great guests, amazing advice and a chill atmosphere. Go check ‘em out!

Graphic designer based out of Sacramento, CA.
