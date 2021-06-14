Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

Public Lands Brewing Co. - Beer Label

Public Lands Brewing Co. - Beer Label flat design badge beer label design brewing company brewing design label label labels beer labels beer logo ui nature design badge design vintage design vintage illustration typography branding
I’ve been interested in designing beer labels for a while now, but I don’t really know where to start. I decided to create a mock label design yesterday to get the ball rolling. I used the Public Lands graphic I did a few months back and made it into a brewery. Let me know what you guys think and if you have any experience in the beer label design industry, let me know! I’d love to have a chat!

Graphic designer based out of Sacramento, CA.
