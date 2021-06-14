Public Lands Brewing Co. - Beer Label

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’ve been interested in designing beer labels for a while now, but I don’t really know where to start. I decided to create a mock label design yesterday to get the ball rolling. I used the Public Lands graphic I did a few months back and made it into a brewery. Let me know what you guys think and if you have any experience in the beer label design industry, let me know! I’d love to have a chat!