Manzo Design Co. - Flash Sheet

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I decided to make a rebrand of my logo this past weekend. I thought the current circular badge logo was a bit too hard to read at a small size. Swipe through this flash sheet to see the final logo at the end. Also, let me know what color options you guys like best and what you think of the new logo! Hope all of you have a great week!