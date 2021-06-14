Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

Manzo Design Co. - Flash Sheet

Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.
Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.
Hire Me
  • Save
Manzo Design Co. - Flash Sheet flat design monogram typetopia distressedunrest hoodfonts flash sheet nature design trees badge vintage design vintage design illustration nature badge design logo typography branding
Manzo Design Co. - Flash Sheet flat design monogram typetopia distressedunrest hoodfonts flash sheet nature design trees badge vintage design vintage design illustration nature badge design logo typography branding
Manzo Design Co. - Flash Sheet flat design monogram typetopia distressedunrest hoodfonts flash sheet nature design trees badge vintage design vintage design illustration nature badge design logo typography branding
Download color palette
  1. Manzo Design Co. - Dribbble Post-02.jpg
  2. Manzo Design Co. - Dribbble Post-01.jpg
  3. Manzo Design Co. - Dribbble Post-03.jpg

I decided to make a rebrand of my logo this past weekend. I thought the current circular badge logo was a bit too hard to read at a small size. Swipe through this flash sheet to see the final logo at the end. Also, let me know what color options you guys like best and what you think of the new logo! Hope all of you have a great week!

Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.
Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.
Graphic designer based out of Sacramento, CA.
Hire Me

More by Jose Manzo | Manzo Design Co.

View profile
    • Like