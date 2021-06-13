Sergey Savenkov
Hipool

Dashboad CRM Leads Distribution

Dashboad CRM Leads Distribution
Concept of the main screen of the CRM. This is SaaS for affiliate networks and digital marketing, it's Platform500 CRM for Leads Distribution.

