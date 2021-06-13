Wajahat Sheikh

Flutter Word Game Ui

Flutter Word Game Ui
Behance link for this game presentation👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121083397/Flutter-Bird-Game

This Flutter word game 🎮 I have designed for the Pakistan Edtech Award-winning 🏆App, Muse - Learning App for KG-5 Kids. Muse is a seriously fun digital learning solution that makes lessons engaging and increases student performance.

All children have an innate sense of wonder. All that is needed is a little spark to kindle the fire. With their seriously fun digital lessons, Muse provides the spark that ignites kids' passion for learning.

I would love to invite you guys to please install this educational app in your play store and give a feedback

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sabaq.Muse5

NOTE: MUSE - Learning App For KG-5 have all rights for this game

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
