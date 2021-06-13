Lucas Almeida

Gasparelli Online Store

Lucas Almeida
Lucas Almeida
  • Save
Gasparelli Online Store clothes graphic design box tag t-shirt store moon wolf illustration vector logotype branding design symbol logo brand
Download color palette

👕 Gasparelli is a virtual store for own and multi-brand clothing.

The company aims to be recognized as a leader in the sales sector of textile products nationwide, presenting quality in its products and environmental awareness, in order to ensure customer satisfaction. 🛍

See Full Project: https://www.instagram.com/p/CP3mq3xAo-g/

Lucas Almeida
Lucas Almeida

More by Lucas Almeida

View profile
    • Like