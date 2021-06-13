Jackson Alvey

Mantra Project | Healing Isn't Linear.

Mantra Project | Healing Isn't Linear. instagram mantra adobe illustrator illustration poster design design typography graphic design gay designer
I am starting a new Instagram graphic series where I design mantra boards for my followers using their favorite sayings and personal wellness mantras. This was the first, and I love how simple and calming it is. What a great message and reminder--healing isn't linear.

