Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jackson Alvey

Real Estate Agent | Brand Identity

Jackson Alvey
Jackson Alvey
  • Save
Real Estate Agent | Brand Identity iconography icon set icon logo design brand identity typography graphic design gay designer
Real Estate Agent | Brand Identity iconography icon set icon logo design brand identity typography graphic design gay designer
Download color palette
  1. mantraArtboard 64@2x.png
  2. mantraArtboard 63@2x.png

I made this logo and icon set for my husband's branding. He just started out as a newly licensed real estate agent in Arizona, and I wanted to make sure his marketing materials looked their best!

Jackson Alvey
Jackson Alvey

More by Jackson Alvey

View profile
    • Like