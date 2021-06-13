Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
John Black

Queen City SUNS Jersey Design

Queen City SUNS Jersey Design basketball jerseys graphic design brand identity product design
Working on a new project for a MTV's Wild'in out member, DOC REID. We have previously put together some American football Jerseys for him and he's back for a new challenge!

We have posted up the Jordan Retros to match. 2 Other Versions coming soon!

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Brand Identity Designer @KREDO
