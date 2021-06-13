Monica Huang

Nourish to Flourish 2021 Conference

Nourish to Flourish 2021 Conference nourish to flourish texas meals on wheels 2021 conference logo
I had the opportunity to design the Meals on Wheels Texas 2021 conference logo. The organization helps serve meals to seniors and adults with disabilities and are in need of nutritional support in Texas. Super excited to be able to contribute to this amazing cause.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
