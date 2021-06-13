Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Katherine Strong

Sketch of Eugene Levy

Katherine Strong
Katherine Strong
  • Save
Sketch of Eugene Levy practice man sketch levy eugene portrait illustration face
Download color palette

My attempt at drawing Eugene Levy. It's not perfect, but hopefully you can tell who it is. It was definitely a challenge trying to capture all of his unique features. Next I will be moving on to Andrew Loomis' lessons on drawing women's faces.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Katherine Strong
Katherine Strong

More by Katherine Strong

View profile
    • Like