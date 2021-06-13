Sketch of Eugene Levy

Trending designs to inspire you
My attempt at drawing Eugene Levy. It's not perfect, but hopefully you can tell who it is. It was definitely a challenge trying to capture all of his unique features. Next I will be moving on to Andrew Loomis' lessons on drawing women's faces.