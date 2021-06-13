Nathan Wilson

Property Scan

Property Scan app property design ux
Continuing to experiment with concepts to change the property market, make it more engaging and fun.

Concept: Find property for sale in the area which you would like to live in by simply tapping the scan button. Finding properties while you are out driving/walking/cycling, tap the pointer for basic information or view it to get more details.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
