BLOOMINT Tea House Branding

I designed this logo for a tea-house concept. I wanted something minimalist with bright, bold colors! BLOOMINT uses a pair of tea leaves instead a pair of Os. If this concept ever came to life, I see the tea-house with start white and black decor and pops of bold color.
I also created a terrazzo pattern and artwork for the menus and window displays! Let me know what you think. ✨