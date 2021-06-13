Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jackson Alvey

BLOOMINT Tea House Branding

BLOOMINT Tea House Branding gay designer typography brand identity design logo poster design graphic design gradient
  1. BMArtboard 16@2x.png
  2. BMArtboard 17@2x.png

I designed this logo for a tea-house concept. I wanted something minimalist with bright, bold colors! BLOOMINT uses a pair of tea leaves instead a pair of Os. If this concept ever came to life, I see the tea-house with start white and black decor and pops of bold color.
I also created a terrazzo pattern and artwork for the menus and window displays! Let me know what you think. ✨

