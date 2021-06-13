Ankita Gupta

Scooty/Bike Rental Service Mobile App

Ankita Gupta
Ankita Gupta
  • Save
Scooty/Bike Rental Service Mobile App vacations research ux design ui design service scooty rental service bike rental mobile wireframe mobile app mobile design bike rental rental bike scooter website design branding ux ui app design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

I would like to share my exploration about scooty/bike rental service app. What do you think?

Press "L" if you love it and feel free to give me some feedback, Have a great day!

Ankita Gupta
Ankita Gupta

More by Ankita Gupta

View profile
    • Like