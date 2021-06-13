Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Game: Business for survival

Game: Business for survival
https://lifehacker.ru/special/igra-masterkard/

SILVER
• Best use of game mechanics
Tagline Awards 2020–2021

BRONZE
• Better use of game mechanics
Tagline Awards 2020–2021

More than 45.000 unique players, 3.805 contest participants, 15% conversion
https://tagline.ru/cases/igra-v-mehanike-tap-taymer-dlya-mastercard/

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
