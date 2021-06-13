A design provocation for our curriculum redesign at Monthly. Our existing curriculum design falls short in many ways—the most obvious being that there's no calendar view. One of the complaints students have is that they're not actually sure how the days of the week/month correspond to when video lessons, projects, or feedback is due. How might we design a calendar that helps students create more flexibility for their own schedules by knowing what's ahead?

One of the many design challenges here is creating a visual system that scales for the variety of project types and project states, including video lessons, projects, and feedback prompts. Some of the states include Past Due, Due Today, Due in x Days, Locked, etc.

Another consideration not tackled yet is mobile designs. Surprisingly, 50% of students visit the in-classroom experience on their phones, whether that's to watch video lessons, interact with the peer feed, or give feedback.