Crossroads Illustration

Crossroads Bespoke is a family-run retailer which specialises in Afro-Carribean produce and cuisine.

I was tasked with creating an illustration of the shop floor in a style of my choosing. The final piece was designed to capture the variety and vibrance of the items for sale without being overwhelmed by detail. While initially intended to be displayed on the wall, the illustration can also be used for marketing materials like leaflets and postcards.

Frame psd created by antonioli (www.freepik.com)