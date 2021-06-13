Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
kurniamajid
Pickolabs

Kumpulo - Community Dashboard

kurniamajid
Pickolabs
kurniamajid for Pickolabs
Hire Us
  • Save
Kumpulo - Community Dashboard popular dashboard popular shot neat clean sleek popular design freelance ui freelancer app uiux dribbble
Download color palette

Hello Smart People🙌,

Today I want to share with you guys my latest design exploration about Kumpulo - Comunity Dashboard. What do you think about this design?

We hope you will find it very useful and helpful.

Do not forget to comment and to like. Give us your valuable feedback, which really does mean.

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L" if you Like it.

Do you have any projects? Feel Free to contact me

Email: hellopickolab@gmail.com

Check Our Product! | Check Our Instagram! |

Pickolabs
Pickolabs
Turning ideas into products is our specialist ✨
Hire Us

More by Pickolabs

View profile
    • Like