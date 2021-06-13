Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elusive Icon pack

Elusive Icon pack iconsconcept iconconcept iconsdesign themes icondesign icon theme icons graphic design
Elusive is a free icon pack made for iOS (Jailbroken devices) and in form of Icon pack for Android users.
The pack comes with +500 icons carefully redesigned to replace the basic, standard stock icons.
Jailbroken buddies can get it here :https://repo.packix.com/package/com.ibagraphics.Elusive/
Android & non-jailbroken buddies can get it here: https://gumroad.com/l/rZwab
or here as a rounded icons: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMni17S7GUfoS6yMKdKuDKwYQkFhkrgW/view

Enjoy and i hope you like it!

