Elusive Icon pack

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Elusive is a free icon pack made for iOS (Jailbroken devices) and in form of Icon pack for Android users.
The pack comes with +500 icons carefully redesigned to replace the basic, standard stock icons.
Jailbroken buddies can get it here :https://repo.packix.com/package/com.ibagraphics.Elusive/
Android & non-jailbroken buddies can get it here: https://gumroad.com/l/rZwab
or here as a rounded icons: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FMni17S7GUfoS6yMKdKuDKwYQkFhkrgW/view
Enjoy and i hope you like it!