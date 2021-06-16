Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Safe Haven Spot Illustration

Safe Haven Spot Illustration hand vector graphic simple icon design iconography marketing design graphic design branding texture colorful illustrator flat design illustration vector house illustration house design real estate commercial illustration spot illustration
Here's a fun illustrated ad I created for @listreports_inc . I had a fun time making the cute little icons and doing some new texture treatments on the house.

is a designer, illustrator, & sassafrass ☺
