WebPage Redesign - Padoca Pâtisserie

Padoca is a brazilian bakery located in Montreal, Canada, where they sell specific bakery made in Brazil to brazilians community who live there. The bakery exists at real, but the website isn't displayed online. It was only a school project by the Web Design course. I used the original logo, I redesigned the website itself.