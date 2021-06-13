Jackson Alvey

Love is Spoken Here - LDS x LGBTQ+ Art

Love is Spoken Here - LDS x LGBTQ+ Art
Growing up Mormon, Love is Spoken here was a sort of nursery rhyme in song that we sang as a reminder to always keep focus on love in our home. Despite church doctrine teaching that my sexuality was not only invalid but a grievous sin, my family has learned to keep love in our home and fully supports me and my husband now. This piece is for LDS (Mormon) families with LGBTQ+ loved ones. Despite leaving my religion of origin, in my house, love will be the default. Love is Spoken Here.

