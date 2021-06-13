Surprise Me! Logo Image

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My logo design for a car trunk surprise business (for birthdays and anniversaries). I made the colors and overall theme into a fun mood, with playful colors and simple-yet-pleasing typography.