Type App is an academic project that was developed for the Typography course of the Graphic Design career at the University of Buenos Aires (FADU).

TypeApp is an application that becomes every designer's typographic pocket, allowing them to discover typographic pairs, download, share and upload typefaces.

The purpose of this project was that students can immerse themselves in the world of applications and create user flows for a product that designers would use, using resources such as visual hierarchies, information architectures and wireframes.

I hope you like it