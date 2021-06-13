Amirahmad Faraji

Bayat Hairstyle's Logo

Amirahmad Faraji
Amirahmad Faraji
  • Save
Bayat Hairstyle's Logo color cut barber hair persian tehran hairstyle logo design graphic graphic design ui logo illustration canada farajidesign designer design branding app amirahmadfaraji
Download color palette

Thanks for your look and support!

I'm waiting for your email to have any conversation about your ideas to create your unique logo together :)

mrfaraji.design@gmail.com

-----------------

Bayat Hairstyle's logo - Tehran, Iran - 2020

Amirahmad Faraji
Amirahmad Faraji

More by Amirahmad Faraji

View profile
    • Like