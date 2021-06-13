Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehedi Shopnil

Modern Logo "A"

Mehedi Shopnil
Mehedi Shopnil
  • Save
Modern Logo "A" modern logo real estate business graphic design lettering minimal icons logos icon branding illustration design logo minimalist logo branding design minimal logo logo design business logo
Download color palette

I have sketched the logo first then designed it using Adobe Illustrator. I personally like the logo. It could be use for company and business and projects identity.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TO GET FREELANCE SERVICES FELL FREE TO CONTACT ME.
I AM AVAILABLE 24/7.
E-mail: mehedihasanshopnil.jr@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +880 1316265634
Marketplace: www.fiverr.com/mehedishopnil
________________________________________________
-------------------------------------------------------
Follow me: www.behance.net/mehedishopnil1
____________
Thank you!

Mehedi Shopnil
Mehedi Shopnil

More by Mehedi Shopnil

View profile
    • Like