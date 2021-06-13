Md Jehadul Islam

Comu- SAAS Landing Page

Md Jehadul Islam
Md Jehadul Islam
  • Save
Comu- SAAS Landing Page ux design uiux landing page saas saas landing page design ui
Comu- SAAS Landing Page ux design uiux landing page saas saas landing page design ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 54.png
  2. Frame 54.png

Hey, Dribbblers!
Check out one of my recent shot. This is based on Communication SAAS landing page.
Press "L" if you like it.

My Responsibilities
• user experience (UX)
• user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Design - Figma
Font used
Inter

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects: m.zehad@gmail.com
🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is confidential.
Thanks...!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Md Jehadul Islam
Md Jehadul Islam

More by Md Jehadul Islam

View profile
    • Like