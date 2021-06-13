Gabriela

WebPage Design - VoyOn (Airline)

webpage flight airline school project webpage design logo design ux ui web design graphic design
My First WebPage Design made on the Web Design course at Herzing College Montreal, in Canada. The propose was to create a new website with any subject as we want. This website isn't available online, it was only a school project. I created everything, also, the logo.

